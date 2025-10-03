ModernGhana logo
Didi Dramani: Hearts of Oak’s draw with Bechem United a fair result

FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani has described his side’s goalless draw with Bechem United as a fair outcome after a hard-fought contest at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians extended their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 season, collecting a vital away point to move second on the table with eight points from two wins and two draws.

Reflecting on the performance, Dramani admitted it was a demanding fixture but expressed satisfaction with both the result and his team’s defensive discipline.

“I think the result is fair. There were two halves of challenges. We controlled the greater part of the first half,” he said. “We opened up spaces but needed that clinical move to score. The positive is that we kept another clean sheet.”

The Black Stars assistant coach emphasized the importance of resilience on the road, noting that Hearts had shown growth in maintaining composure against a competitive Bechem United side.

  • What next?

Attention now turns to the highly anticipated Super Clash, where Hearts of Oak will host arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Matchday 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

