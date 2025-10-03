2025/26 GPL: Hearts of Oak extend unbeaten run after stalemate at Bechem United

Hearts of Oak preserved their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season after playing out a goalless draw against Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Friday afternoon.

The result stretched Bechem’s winless run to four matches, though the Hunters will feel aggrieved not to have secured victory. They edged possession with 52 percent and created the better opportunities, forcing goalkeeper Benjamin Asare into three crucial saves.

Augustine Okrah dictated the tempo in midfield, while Kofi Tompuo’s driving runs unsettled the Hearts defence. However, Bechem’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal proved costly.

Hearts, who enjoyed 48 percent possession, looked more assured in the opening half but struggled to carve out clear chances. Their seven attempts at goal produced only two efforts on target, compared to Bechem’s three from an equal number of shots.

The home side also looked the more dangerous from set pieces, winning six corners while Hearts failed to register a single one. The game remained competitive but physical, with Bechem picking up two yellow cards and Hearts one.

For Didi Dramani’s men, the draw ensures a fourth successive clean sheet, highlighting their defensive organisation, but it also felt like an opportunity missed after a promising first-half display.

Bechem, meanwhile, can take positives from their attacking intent, though their wait for a first victory of the campaign goes on.

What next?

Desmond Issah-Botchway's side will hope to record their first win of the season when they travel to play Young Apostles while Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they host their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash.