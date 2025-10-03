ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025/26 GPL: Hearts of Oak extend unbeaten run after stalemate at Bechem United

Football News 2025/26 GPL: Hearts of Oak extend unbeaten run after stalemate at Bechem United
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Hearts of Oak preserved their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season after playing out a goalless draw against Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Friday afternoon.

The result stretched Bechem’s winless run to four matches, though the Hunters will feel aggrieved not to have secured victory. They edged possession with 52 percent and created the better opportunities, forcing goalkeeper Benjamin Asare into three crucial saves.

Augustine Okrah dictated the tempo in midfield, while Kofi Tompuo’s driving runs unsettled the Hearts defence. However, Bechem’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal proved costly.

Hearts, who enjoyed 48 percent possession, looked more assured in the opening half but struggled to carve out clear chances. Their seven attempts at goal produced only two efforts on target, compared to Bechem’s three from an equal number of shots.

The home side also looked the more dangerous from set pieces, winning six corners while Hearts failed to register a single one. The game remained competitive but physical, with Bechem picking up two yellow cards and Hearts one.

For Didi Dramani’s men, the draw ensures a fourth successive clean sheet, highlighting their defensive organisation, but it also felt like an opportunity missed after a promising first-half display.

Bechem, meanwhile, can take positives from their attacking intent, though their wait for a first victory of the campaign goes on.

  • What next?

Desmond Issah-Botchway's side will hope to record their first win of the season when they travel to play Young Apostles while Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they host their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

36 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

49 minutes ago

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

51 minutes ago

Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told

51 minutes ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah Asiedu-Nketiah leaves Accra for Japan on working trip

51 minutes ago

Galamsey: We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without permit — Mahama warns shipping firms Galamsey: 'We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without perm...

52 minutes ago

Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t — Ato Ahwoi Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t —...

54 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Colonel Dominic Buah Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Col...

54 minutes ago

I dont gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight – Mahama declares 'I don't gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight' – Mahama declares

54 minutes ago

26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South 26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line