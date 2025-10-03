ModernGhana logo
WAFU B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets are determined and motivated to beat Ivory Coast - Prosper Narteh Ogum

FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says his team is fully motivated as they prepare to face hosts Ivory Coast in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Ghana’s journey to the final has been a mixed one. After a 1-1 draw with Togo and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in the group stage, the Starlets bounced back with a 3-1 win over Niger.

They then produced a spirited display to beat rivals Nigeria in the semifinals, setting up a decisive showdown with the Ivorians at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, with kickoff at 19:00 GMT.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Narteh Ogum emphasized his side’s determination to avenge their earlier loss to the host nation.

"We've played them, we've seen them play, and they've also seen us play, he said in the pre-match, as he looked forward to the rematch against the host country.

"They defeated us, and it's the second time to play them, and I think it's enough motivation for us to come in strongly and make sure what happened in the group stage does not happen again," he added.

Regardless of the outcome, both Ghana and Ivory Coast have already secured qualification for next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

This will be the third meeting between the two nations at this level in recent years. Ghana edged Ivory Coast to claim bronze at the 2022 edition and followed up with an emphatic 5-1 victory in their opening game of the 2024 tournament.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

