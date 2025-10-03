ModernGhana logo
We must do our best to win against Heart of Lions, says Kotoko coach Karim Zito

FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has insisted that his side will have to do their best to win against Heart of Lions.

After their preliminary round of games in the CAF Confederation Cup, the Porcupine Warriors now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko will host the Premier League leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 4 games on Sunday, October 5.

Ahead of the game, Zito admitted that he anticipates a tough game, but they will do their best to clinch the three points.

“Playing them, whether home or away, it won’t be easy. But we have set our target to win the league, and they are one of the teams we must overcome," Zito told the club's media.

"At all costs, we should do our best to win this game,” he added.

Kick off for the game is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

