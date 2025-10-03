ModernGhana logo
Black Stars: Otto Addo has not performed badly - Agyemang Badu

FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars head coach Otto Addo as the team heads into the decisive phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Addo, 49, has come under intense pressure in recent weeks, particularly after Ghana’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena last month.

The result triggered widespread criticism of his leadership. However, he responded with a much-needed 1-0 win over Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium, a result that steadied nerves but did little to erase concerns about the team’s inconsistency.

The performance dip has even drawn comments from Sports Minister Kofi Adams, who openly questioned Addo’s future. But Agyemang Badu, a member of Ghana’s 2009 U-20 World Cup-winning squad, believes the coach deserves patience.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he said: “I’m not the one who appointed him, but every work each person is doing, they want to succeed. The coach, too, wants to succeed in his work with the Black Stars.

“I don’t think the stats show that he has done badly. There is more room for improvement. Let’s wait and play the two matches. There’s more time to deliberate on his future after," he added.

The Black Stars resume their qualifying campaign on Wednesday, October 8, when they face the Central African Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco. Four days later, they return to Accra to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addo has already named a 24-man squad for the fixtures, which could secure Ghana’s fifth appearance at the World Cup.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 19 points and need just four more to confirm their place at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

