Football Game Changers: A blockbuster weekend of football across Europe’s elite leagues awaits you on SuperSport!

The 2025/26 football season is heating up, and this weekend promises a spectacular showcase of world-class action across Europe’s top leagues.

From Friday 3 to Sunday 5 October, SuperSport on DStv and GOtv delivers a front-row seat to the drama, intensity, and brilliance of the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

With title races tightening, rivalries reigniting, and young stars rising, this is more than just a weekend of football, it’s a celebration of the beautiful game at its best.

La Liga

Matchday 8 of La Liga kicks off with Osasuna hosting Getafe, a mid-table clash where both sides are looking to build consistency. Girona vs Valencia will draw plenty of attention, as the former seek to maintain their impressive early-season form. Athletic Bilbao take on Mallorca in a fixture that could go either way, while Real Madrid face Villarreal in a marquee showdown between a title contender and a dangerous opponent capable of upsets.

On Sunday, Sevilla host Barcelona in a key test for both clubs trying to establish rhythm in a tight race at the top. Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid rounds off the weekend with both teams needing a result – Atletico to stay in the title conversation, Celta to climb the table.

Premier League

In England, the spotlight falls on Chelsea vs Liverpool, a clash between one side aiming to prove themselves as genuine title contenders, while the other has the status of reigning champions. Manchester United host Sunderland, where pressure will be high to avoid slipping further behind the leaders, while Arsenal welcome West Ham in a fierce London derby.

Elsewhere, Leeds United face Tottenham in a high-energy encounter, and Brentford vs Manchester City provides a stern test for the visitors, with Brentford's home form always a factor. Everton, Wolves, and Aston Villa all have winnable fixtures as they seek mid-table security, while Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest offers a fascinating clash between two ambitious squads.

Serie A

In Italy, the headline fixture is undoubtedly Juventus vs AC Milan, a massive clash that could have direct implications on the title race. Napoli vs Genoa and Fiorentina vs Roma are also must-watch games, with all four sides competing near the top of the table.

Earlier in the weekend, Inter Milan host Cremonese, a match the Nerazzurri will expect to win, while Lazio face Torino in a tricky tie. Verona vs Sassuolo opens the weekend, and Atalanta meet Como in a battle between potential European hopefuls and newcomers.

La Liga, Matchday 8

Friday 3 October

·21:00: Osasuna v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 4 October

·14:00: Real Oviedo v Levante – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·16:15: Girona v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·18:30: Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·21:00: Real Madrid v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 5 October

·14:00: Alaves v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·16:15: Sevilla v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·18:30: Espanyol v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport Action

·18:30: Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

·21:00: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Premier League, Matchday 7

Friday 3 October

·21:00: AFC Bournemouth v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 4 October

·13:30: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·16:00: Manchester United v Sunderland – LIVE on SuperSport Action Africa and SuperSport Maximo 1

·16:00: Arsenal v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·18:30: Chelsea v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 5 October

·15:00: Everton v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

·15:00: Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

·15:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Events and SuperSport OTT3

·15:00: Aston Villa v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Action

·17:30: Brentford v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Serie A, Matchday 6

Friday 3 October

·20:45: Verona v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 4 October

·15:00: Parma v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Events

·15:00: Lazio v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·18:00: Inter Milan v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·20:45: Atalanta v Como – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 5 October

·12:30: Udinese v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·15:00: Bologna v Pisa – LIVE on SuperSport OTT6

·15:00: Fiorentina v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·18:00: Napoli v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

·20:45: Juventus v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

