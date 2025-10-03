ModernGhana logo
Fulham boss Marco Silva wary of Semenyo threat ahead of Bournemouth clash

FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Fulham manager Marco Silva has acknowledged the threat posed by Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo as his side prepares to face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium tonight.

Semenyo has been in scintillating form this season, contributing four goals and two assists in the Premier League. However, Silva stressed that Bournemouth’s attacking strength goes beyond the in-form striker.

“When I say physical side, not talking about the size of the team, [but] physical the way they approach, physical the way they challenge every single moment of the game," he said.

“It’s not just him-Semenyo- If you look at the solutions they have in the frontline, it’s not just him. Of course, he’s in a good moment. Last season was very good for him as well.

“I think they are much more than just Semenyo. We have to be aware of them as a team, and not just one player," Silva added.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

