Alisson: Arne Slot reluctant to put timeframe on goalkeeper's injury

By BBC
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says it is "difficult" to say when goalkeeper Alisson will return from injury.

The Brazilian injured his hamstring during the Reds' 1-0 defeat by Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A report in the Athletic claimed the 33-year-old would be out of action for about six weeks, which would see him return after the international break in mid-November.

But, after ruling Alisson out of Saturday's trip to Chelsea (17:30 BST), Slot was reluctant to put a timeframe on the goalkeeper's recovery.

"It depends on how fast his recovery goes," said Slot.

"So, Saturday it's clear [he's injured], he's not going to play for Brazil and I would be surprised if he would be there in the first game after the international break.

"But from there on, sometimes things can go a bit faster or a bit slower. It's always difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or the Brazil team."

Giorgi Mamardashvili, a £29m signing from Valencia last summer, is set to start in Alisson's absence at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League, despite last weekend's defeat at Crystal Palace.

The Reds are hopeful striker Hugo Ekitike and winger Federico Chiesa will be available for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with both players set to train on Friday.

