Football News Black Starlets to battle Ivory Coast for supremacy in WAFU B U-17 Championships today
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

The Black Starlets of Ghana will lock horns with Ivory Coast today, Friday, October 3, in the final of the 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Boys Championship at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Ghana secured their place in the showdown with a commanding 2-0 victory over fierce rivals Nigeria in the semi-finals.

First-half strikes from Michael Awuli and Robinho Yao Gavi sealed the triumph, sending the Starlets into wild celebration and reigniting belief in their continental ambitions.

Ivory Coast, on the other hand, overcame Burkina Faso 2-1 to book their spot in the final. The hosts enter the match with a psychological edge, having handed Ghana a heavy 3-0 defeat during the group stage.

But the Starlets have bounced back strongly, defeating Niger 3-1 before dispatching Nigeria with authority.

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has promised a transformed side in the final, insisting Ghana will approach the rematch with renewed focus and tactical adjustments.

"It will be a different Ghana; our structure will be different, our mentality and our character will also be different. They defeated us in the group stage," he said after the win over Nigeria.

"Fortunately, we have been able to play them so we know what to do, go back and prepare ourselves in terms of our mentality and character and how we need to stay focused on the field.

"Tactically, we also have to re-strategise to make sure that we meet them boot for boot."

Regardless of the outcome, both Ghana and Ivory Coast have already secured qualification for the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with the two finalists representing WAFU Zone B.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

