2025/26 GPL Matchday 4 Preview: Bechem United host Hearts of Oak as Kotoko clash with leaders Heart of Lions

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League enters Matchday 4 this weekend, with a full round of fixtures scheduled across the country from Friday, October 3, to Sunday, October 5.

Action begins on Friday when Bechem United host Hearts of Oak at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, with kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

Saturday’s line-up will see Swedru All Blacks take on defending champions Bibiani GoldStars at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

On the same day, Eleven Wonders, still searching for their first win of the season, face Young Apostles at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex. Both matches are set for 15:00 GMT.

Sunday promises a thrilling climax with several high-profile encounters. Asante Kotoko will welcome Heart of Lions to the Baba Yara Stadium, while Berekum Chelsea battle Basake Holy Stars at the Golden City Park.

FC Samartex host Aduana FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, as Medeama SC entertain Nations FC at the TNA Park.

Elsewhere, Dreams FC will lock horns with Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, and Hohoe United square off against Karela United.

All matches are scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kick-off.

  • Full Fixtures:

