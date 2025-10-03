Mohammed Kudus: Black Stars must qualify for 2026 World Cup “at all costs”

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus says securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is non-negotiable, insisting the team is determined to finish the job in this month’s final round of qualifiers.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic on October 8 at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12.

The Black Stars, who lead Group I with 19 points, need just four more to guarantee a ticket to next year’s tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Kudus admitted that the pain of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations still lingers but emphasized that the squad’s sole focus is now on sealing World Cup qualification.

"Obviously, AFCON is also one of the major tournaments that the country loves and wants to participate in. Not qualifying was a big disappointment, but I think the full focus now is on the World Cup qualifiers," Kudus said.

The 25-year-old added that representing Ghana is a unique honor that goes beyond footballing achievements.

"I think you represent your country like a one-time thing. That’s the one with the biggest emotion and feeling for me. It means a lot wearing that jersey with a lot of pride," he added.

Kudus remains unwavering in his stance: "We have to qualify at all costs. I think we are on the right path now."

Reflecting on Ghana’s historic 2010 campaign, when the Black Stars reached the World Cup quarterfinals in South Africa, Kudus expressed belief that the current generation can go even further.

"2010, we went all the way to the quarterfinals. And I believe this squad can even do more than that. But first we have to qualify, and then we can focus on the tournament itself."

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance and will be counting on Kudus’ influence as they look to secure their place on football’s grandest stage.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has announced a 24-man squad for the upcoming games.