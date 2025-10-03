ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 03 Oct 2025 Football News

Otto Addo visits Injured Tariq Lamptey after ACL injury

Otto Addo visits Injured Tariq Lamptey after ACL injury

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has paid a visit to defender Tariq Lamptey, who is sidelined with a long-term injury.

The Fiorentina right-back recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury shortly after the last international break.

He underwent surgery and is expected to be out for several months, ruling him out of Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Lamptey, 25, joined Fiorentina in the summer in search of a fresh start after a series of injury setbacks during his time in England.

However, his new club has confirmed he will be out of action for at least six months — a recovery timeline that could put his participation in the World Cup at risk, should Ghana qualify.

Addo’s visit highlights his concern for player welfare beyond the pitch, offering moral support as Lamptey begins the road to recovery.

The Black Stars need four points from their final two games to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

5 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

8 hours ago

Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana 

8 hours ago

If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why cant you also do same — Dormaahene tells chiefs 'If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why can't you also do same...

8 hours ago

Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiative Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiat...

9 hours ago

GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mi...

9 hours ago

We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New Court of Appeal Justices We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New C...

9 hours ago

Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collap...

9 hours ago

Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line