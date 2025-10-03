Otto Addo visits Injured Tariq Lamptey after ACL injury

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has paid a visit to defender Tariq Lamptey, who is sidelined with a long-term injury.

The Fiorentina right-back recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury shortly after the last international break.

He underwent surgery and is expected to be out for several months, ruling him out of Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Lamptey, 25, joined Fiorentina in the summer in search of a fresh start after a series of injury setbacks during his time in England.

However, his new club has confirmed he will be out of action for at least six months — a recovery timeline that could put his participation in the World Cup at risk, should Ghana qualify.

Addo’s visit highlights his concern for player welfare beyond the pitch, offering moral support as Lamptey begins the road to recovery.

The Black Stars need four points from their final two games to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup