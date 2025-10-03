ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu urges focus ahead of CAR and Comoros games, not Otto Addo’s future

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu urges focus ahead of CAR and Comoros games, not Otto Addo’s future
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has urged stakeholders to concentrate on the Black Stars’ remaining matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, rather than speculating about head coach Otto Addo’s future.

Addo, 49, has faced growing scrutiny following the team’s inconsistent performances, prompting Sports Minister Kofi Adams to voice concerns about his tenure.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Agyemang Badu emphasized that the coach should be given the opportunity to complete his mission before debates about his position gain traction.

“I’m not the one who appointed him, but every work each person is doing, they want to succeed. The coach, too, wants to succeed in his work with the Black Stars,” he said.

“I don’t think the stats show that he has done badly. There is more room for improvement. Let’s wait and play the two matches. There’s more time to deliberate on his future after," he added.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 19 points and needs just four more to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The Black Stars will face Central African Republic on October 8 at Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, before returning to Accra to host Comoros on October 12 in the final group fixture.

With a fifth World Cup appearance within reach, Ghana’s focus remains firmly on achieving qualification.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

5 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

8 hours ago

Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana 

8 hours ago

If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why cant you also do same — Dormaahene tells chiefs 'If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why can't you also do same...

8 hours ago

Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiative Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiat...

9 hours ago

GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mi...

9 hours ago

We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New Court of Appeal Justices We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New C...

9 hours ago

Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collap...

9 hours ago

Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line