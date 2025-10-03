2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu urges focus ahead of CAR and Comoros games, not Otto Addo’s future

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has urged stakeholders to concentrate on the Black Stars’ remaining matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, rather than speculating about head coach Otto Addo’s future.

Addo, 49, has faced growing scrutiny following the team’s inconsistent performances, prompting Sports Minister Kofi Adams to voice concerns about his tenure.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Agyemang Badu emphasized that the coach should be given the opportunity to complete his mission before debates about his position gain traction.

“I’m not the one who appointed him, but every work each person is doing, they want to succeed. The coach, too, wants to succeed in his work with the Black Stars,” he said.

“I don’t think the stats show that he has done badly. There is more room for improvement. Let’s wait and play the two matches. There’s more time to deliberate on his future after," he added.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 19 points and needs just four more to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The Black Stars will face Central African Republic on October 8 at Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, before returning to Accra to host Comoros on October 12 in the final group fixture.

With a fifth World Cup appearance within reach, Ghana’s focus remains firmly on achieving qualification.