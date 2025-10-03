GFA, Sports Ministry prioritize fifth World Cup qualification - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has dismissed speculation surrounding head coach Otto Addo’s future, insisting that both the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation remain focused on securing Ghana’s spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are set to face Central African Republic and Comoros in the final round of Group I qualifiers later this month. In preparation, Addo has named a 24-man squad for the crucial fixtures.

Speaking to Woezor TV, Asante Twum emphasized that the team’s immediate priority is qualification, not discussions about the coach’s tenure.

“At this point, the sole objective of the FA and the ministry is to ensure that Ghana qualifies for yet another FIFA World Cup. It will be great in our history to make it to the USA, Mexico and Canada,” he said.

“So, issues about the future of the coach for me at this point are immaterial.

"The most important thing is for us to go into the game against the Central African Republic, win and seal our qualification, come back to Ghana and beat Comoros, to put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians after that.

"If there is any need whatsoever to think about the future of the coach, I’m sure the authorities will deal with that," he added.

Ghana currently tops Group I with 19 points and needs just four more from their remaining two matches to clinch a fifth World Cup appearance.