ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 03 Oct 2025 Football News

Karim Zito lauds Bashir Hayford's coaching prowess ahead of Kotoko v Heart of Lions clash

Karim Zito lauds Bashir Hayfords coaching prowess ahead of Kotoko v Heart of Lions clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has praised Heart of Lions manager Bashir Hayford, describing him as one of Ghana’s finest tacticians, ahead of their Week 4 Ghana Premier League showdown.

The two sides will face off this Sunday, October 5, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

In a pre-match interview, Zito acknowledged the challenge ahead but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to secure three points on home soil.

“Bashir Hayford is one of the best coaches we have in the country, so definitely the mantle will be with the players we are going to play. How they will go according to the instructions given to them?

“We are going to play. He is at the bench and I’m the bench. I have talked to my boys to forget about Africa for now and focus on this game. On the table every home match should be a win. This is the mentality we are going to meet them with,” Zito told AKSC Media.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

5 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

8 hours ago

Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana 

8 hours ago

If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why cant you also do same — Dormaahene tells chiefs 'If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why can't you also do same...

8 hours ago

Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiative Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiat...

9 hours ago

GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mi...

9 hours ago

We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New Court of Appeal Justices We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New C...

9 hours ago

Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collap...

9 hours ago

Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line