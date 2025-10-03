Karim Zito lauds Bashir Hayford's coaching prowess ahead of Kotoko v Heart of Lions clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has praised Heart of Lions manager Bashir Hayford, describing him as one of Ghana’s finest tacticians, ahead of their Week 4 Ghana Premier League showdown.

The two sides will face off this Sunday, October 5, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

In a pre-match interview, Zito acknowledged the challenge ahead but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to secure three points on home soil.

“Bashir Hayford is one of the best coaches we have in the country, so definitely the mantle will be with the players we are going to play. How they will go according to the instructions given to them?

“We are going to play. He is at the bench and I’m the bench. I have talked to my boys to forget about Africa for now and focus on this game. On the table every home match should be a win. This is the mentality we are going to meet them with,” Zito told AKSC Media.