Asante Kotoko: Our target is win every home game, says Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko: Our target is win every home game, says Karim Zito
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on winning every home fixture in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors began their campaign on September 13 with a narrow 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea and will play their first home match of the season this weekend.

The Reds are set to welcome league leaders Heart of Lions to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Matchday 4.

In a pre-match interview, Zito revealed that he has instilled a winning mentality in his squad, stressing the importance of securing maximum points at home.

“I have talked to my boys to forget about Africa for now and focus on this game. On the table, every home match should be a win. This is the mentality we are going to meet them with,” Zito told AKSC Media.

The eagerly awaited encounter is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, with a 15:00 GMT kickoff.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

