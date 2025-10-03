Kotoko coach Karim Zito urged players to focus on Heart of Lions after CAF Confederation Cup triumph

Asante Kotoko head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has called on his players to quickly put their CAF Confederation Cup success behind them and turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League clash with Heart of Lions.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a 5-3 aggregate victory over Nigeria’s Kwara United in the preliminary round to book their place in the next stage of the continental competition.

With Kotoko set to host Lions in a Matchday 4 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium, Zito stressed the need for renewed focus and discipline.

“Samartex had the same problem, Nsoatreman had the same problem, so I told them, for now, we are thinking of Heart of Lions; all that we did against Kwara United should be put aside, Kwara United is now history," he told the club's media.

“If really our target is to win the Ghana Premier League, then we should beat Heart of Lions, so I don’t think that complacency will come," he added.

The highly anticipated encounter kicks off on Sunday, October 5, in Kumasi.