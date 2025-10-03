ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FIFA unveils Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup

By AFP
Football News FIFA unveils Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

The ball, called Trionda, was again designed by German manufacturer Adidas, provider of the official World Cup balls since the 1970 tournament.

"I am delighted and proud to present the Trionda," FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the ball was revealed at an event in New York on Thursday.

The first World Cup organized by three countries, with 48 teams competing, inspired both the name and the design of the ball featuring red, blue and green colors.

Iconography from each host nation -- maple leaves from Canada, the eagle from Mexico and stars from the United States also feature, with a triangle referring to the unity of the three countries.

Less visible are technological advancements that include deep seams designed to produce "optimal in-flight stability" and embossed icons that improve grip in wet or humid conditions.

A motion sensor chip will relay information on the ball's movement, sending data to the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

The unveiling marks another step in the countdown to the North American World Cup, which will be held June 11-July 19 next year.

FIFA has launched its online phased ticket sales procedures, with more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories entering the presale draw.

The tournament draw will be held in Washington on December 5.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

4 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

7 hours ago

Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana 

7 hours ago

If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why cant you also do same — Dormaahene tells chiefs 'If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why can't you also do same...

7 hours ago

Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiative Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiat...

8 hours ago

GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mi...

8 hours ago

We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New Court of Appeal Justices We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New C...

8 hours ago

Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collap...

8 hours ago

Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line