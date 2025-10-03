Bulgaria: Striker Edwin Gyasi scores on dream debut for FC Sevlievo

Ghanaian forward Edwin Gyasi announced his arrival in the Bulgarian second tier in spectacular fashion on Saturday, 27th September 2025, scoring on his debut to earn Sevlievo a crucial draw against Lok Gorna on Match Day 10.

The encounter, played at Lok Gorna’s home ground, saw the hosts take the lead in the 34th minute when Avramov I finished off a clever assist from Kolev N., putting Lok Gorna 1–0 ahead and forcing Sevlievo to chase the game.

But after the break, Sevlievo returned with renewed energy and attacking intent, pressing hard for an equaliser.

Their efforts finally paid off in the 66th minute, when newly-signed Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi made an instant impact.

Latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Kasov Y., Gyasi kept his cool and produced a composed finish to bring Sevlievo level at 1-1 a goal that highlighted his trademark pace, vision, and clinical edge.

The equaliser not only secured a valuable point for Sevlievo, but also marked a memorable debut for the former Ghana international, who has plied his trade across Europe and is now set to make waves in Bulgaria’s top division.

Despite late pressure from both sides, neither team managed to find a winner, with the contest ending in a 1–1 stalemate, a fair result after a spirited battle.

The draw lifts Sevlievo to 9th place on the league table with 7 points after ten matches, keeping them firmly in contention for a top-four spot.

For Edwin Gyasi, the debut goal is a statement of intent a clear sign that he’s ready to lead Sevlievo’s attack this season. His blend of speed, creativity, and experience will be vital as the club pushes for a strong campaign.

With his first game and first goal now in the books, Gyasi’s Bulgarian chapter has begun on a high, promising more excitement in the weeks ahead.