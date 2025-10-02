Discussing Otto Addo' future now is immaterial - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has downplayed debates surrounding the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, insisting that the priority remains securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo’s tenure has come under scrutiny in recent weeks despite guiding Ghana to the brink of qualification, with critics pointing to the team’s underwhelming performances.

But Asante Twum maintains that such conversations are premature and a distraction ahead of the decisive qualifiers.

“At this point, the sole objective of the FA and the ministry is to ensure that Ghana qualifies for yet another FIFA World Cup. It will be great in our history to make it to the USA, Mexico and Canada,” Twum told Woezor TV.

“So, issues about the future of the coach for me at this point are immaterial. The most important thing is for us to go into the game against the Central African Republic, win and seal our qualification, come back to Ghana and beat Comoros, to put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians after that.

“If there is any need whatsoever to think about the future of the coach, I'm sure the authorities will deal with that," he added.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has unveiled his squad for the final round of qualifiers. Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknès in Morocco on October 8 before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12.

The Black Stars, four-time World Cup participants, currently lead Group I with 19 points and are aiming to secure a fifth appearance on the global stage.