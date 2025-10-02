ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 02 Oct 2025 Football News

Discussing Otto Addo' future now is immaterial - Henry Asante Twum

Discussing Otto Addo future now is immaterial - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has downplayed debates surrounding the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, insisting that the priority remains securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo’s tenure has come under scrutiny in recent weeks despite guiding Ghana to the brink of qualification, with critics pointing to the team’s underwhelming performances.

But Asante Twum maintains that such conversations are premature and a distraction ahead of the decisive qualifiers.

“At this point, the sole objective of the FA and the ministry is to ensure that Ghana qualifies for yet another FIFA World Cup. It will be great in our history to make it to the USA, Mexico and Canada,” Twum told Woezor TV.

“So, issues about the future of the coach for me at this point are immaterial. The most important thing is for us to go into the game against the Central African Republic, win and seal our qualification, come back to Ghana and beat Comoros, to put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians after that.

“If there is any need whatsoever to think about the future of the coach, I'm sure the authorities will deal with that," he added.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has unveiled his squad for the final round of qualifiers. Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknès in Morocco on October 8 before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12.

The Black Stars, four-time World Cup participants, currently lead Group I with 19 points and are aiming to secure a fifth appearance on the global stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Sam George ridicules Minority's demand for his dismissal over DStv standoff

2 hours ago

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East ‘No time for experiment, let’s keep Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ — Titus Glover ur...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye I’ve never snubbed an unpaid nurse as falsely speculated on social media — Asens...

4 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Sam George must accept the fact that he lost the DStv price reduction battle — E...

4 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Every region will have passport application center by the end of 2025 — Foreign ...

4 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Henceforth diplomatic passports will not be reserved for politicians alone — Abl...

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem 'Your issues are being addressed' — Deputy Finance Minister assures unpaid nurse...

4 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

4 hours ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

4 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line