2026 World Cup Qualifiers: GFA releases Black Stars’ fina games against CAR and Comoros

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the itinerary for the Black Stars ahead of their decisive fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will first face the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, before returning home to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.

The Black Stars will assemble in Casablanca on Sunday, where they are scheduled to hold three training sessions before their penultimate Group I clash with the Central Africans.

Following that encounter, Otto Addo’s squad will hold a recovery session in Morocco on Thursday before flying to Accra to wrap up preparations for the Comoros match.

Ghana, four-time African champions, currently sit atop Group I with 19 points, leaving them within touching distance of a fifth World Cup appearance with just two matches left to play in the qualifying series.