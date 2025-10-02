2026 World Cup Qualifiers: 'Fit-again' Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu return to Black Stars squad for CAR and Comoros games

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu have been recalled to Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Issahaku makes a long-awaited return after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him since November. The 20-year-old has impressed in the English Championship with Leicester City this season, earning his place back in Otto Addo’s squad.

Seidu also returns after overcoming a lengthy knee injury that kept him out of international duty for nearly a year.

Meanwhile, Kojo Peprah Oppong has been rewarded for his fine form with French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The former Attram De Visser prospect, who moved to Europe two seasons ago, has been one of the standout young performers in France this campaign.

Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu has earned his first senior call-up after a strong start to the Ghana Premier League season.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic in their penultimate Group I fixture at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.

Ghana currently sit top of Group I with 19 points and are two matches away from sealing a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.