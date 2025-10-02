ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to begin preparations in Casablanca ahead of CAR clash

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to begin preparations in Casablanca ahead of CAR clash
THU, 02 OCT 2025

The Black Stars will converge in Casablanca this weekend to begin preparations for their penultimate Group I qualifier against the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Technical staff members and two home-based players, goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and striker Prince Owusu, are set to depart Accra on Saturday to link up with the rest of the squad in Morocco.

The team will stage three training sessions in Casablanca before Wednesday’s crucial encounter.

Head coach Otto Addo is expected to have his full complement of players by Monday, giving the side ample time to fine-tune tactics ahead of the fixture at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on October 8, 2025.

Ghana, a four-time World Cup participant, currently lead Group I with 19 points. With only two matches left to play, victory against the Central African Republic would edge them closer to securing a fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage.

102202542217-pulwo0a442-whatsapp-image-2025-10-02-at-12711-pm.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

1 hour ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

1 hour ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

2 hours ago

Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP Sam George must resign or be dismissed for acting as PRO for DSTV — Minority NPP

2 hours ago

Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from GH¢3,228.75 to GH¢3,625 per bag to match global market trends Gov’t hikes cocoa producer price from GH¢3,228.75 to GH¢3,625 per bag to match g...

3 hours ago

‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awareness launch ‘Look up with hope’ — Vice President inspires breast cancer patients at awarenes...

3 hours ago

Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal Mahama to swear in 21 Judges of the Court of Appeal 

3 hours ago

Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita Erskine were given diplomatic passports Ablakwa explains why Ibrahim Mahama, Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Dentaa and Anita E...

3 hours ago

Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears Unpaid nurses and midwives stage protest over 10-month salary arrears

3 hours ago

Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police Get rid of rickety cars on our roads — Transport Minister directs DVLA, Police

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line