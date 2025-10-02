2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to begin preparations in Casablanca ahead of CAR clash

The Black Stars will converge in Casablanca this weekend to begin preparations for their penultimate Group I qualifier against the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Technical staff members and two home-based players, goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and striker Prince Owusu, are set to depart Accra on Saturday to link up with the rest of the squad in Morocco.

The team will stage three training sessions in Casablanca before Wednesday’s crucial encounter.

Head coach Otto Addo is expected to have his full complement of players by Monday, giving the side ample time to fine-tune tactics ahead of the fixture at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on October 8, 2025.

Ghana, a four-time World Cup participant, currently lead Group I with 19 points. With only two matches left to play, victory against the Central African Republic would edge them closer to securing a fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage.