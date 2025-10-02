2025/26 GPL: Our season look promising, says Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani

Hearts of Oak coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has lauded his side's start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobian Club are unbeaten after three games. After a disappointing goalless draw against Hohoe United, the Rainbow Club has secured back-to-back wins against Dreams FC and Eleven Wonders.

The wins leave Hearts of Oak in the 3rd position with 7 points.

Speaking to the club's media ahead of their Matchday 4 game against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Dramani said, “So far, it’s looking promising.

"There’s still a lot to be done in terms of consolidation of so many factors, be it physical, the tactical elements and the point of mentality in terms of decision making, and so far it looks very promising,” he said to Hearts media ahead of the game," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.