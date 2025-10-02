Sarfo Duku backs Karim Zito to elevate Asante Kotoko after advancing in CAF Confederation Cup

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has hailed the influence of head coach Karim Zito, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the club to greater heights.

His remarks follow Zito’s impressive start, guiding the Porcupine Warriors past Nigerian side Kwara United to progress in the CAF Confederation Cup with a 5–3 aggregate victory.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Duku praised Zito and his technical team for their work, stressing that the former Dreams FC and Black Satellites coach has the pedigree to succeed at Kotoko.

"Karim Zito is working, and he has the experience to take the club to the next level," Duku said.

"He is a legend of the club, and in terms of coaching, he has worked for many years, and he has the experience and together with his assistant coaches, I believe they are on track," he added.

Kotoko will face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the second round of the Confederation Cup later this month.

Meanwhile, the club returns to domestic action this weekend with a Ghana Premier League Matchday 4 clash against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.