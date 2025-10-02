Morocco stun Brazil to book U-20 World Cup last-16 place

Morocco pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in Santiago on Wednesday night to secure qualification for the knockout stage.

Othmane Maamma’s stunning scissor kick just after the hour set the Atlas Cubs on their way before Yassir Zabiri’s emphatic finish doubled the advantage.

Brazil captain Iago Teodoro pulled one back deep into stoppage time from the penalty spot, but it was too little too late for Ramon Menezes’ side.

The Atlas Cubs, one of Africa’s four representatives, now sit top of Group C after following up their opening win over Spain with another inspired performance.

Brazil, meanwhile, were left stunned as they failed to win either of their first two group matches for the first time in the tournament’s history.

After a cagey first half in which Brazil saw a penalty overturned by VAR for simulation, Morocco seized control after the interval.

Maamma broke the deadlock on the hour mark with a spectacular scissor kick from Gessime Yassine’s teasing cross.

Sixteen minutes later, Morocco doubled their lead when Zabiri latched onto Yassine’s clever through ball and rifled home with the outside of his boot.

Brazil pulled one back deep into stoppage time as captain Teodoro converted from the spot, but it proved little more than consolation.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Moroccan players and their fans, with the result ensuring they march into the last 16 with a game to spare.

The result means Morocco sit top of Group C with six points after two matches, confirming their progress from a section that also includes Spain and Mexico.

For Brazil, it marks a rare stumble in youth football’s biggest competition, as they failed to win either of their opening two games for the first time in history.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi praised his young side’s bravery and discipline. “This was not just a victory, it was a statement,” he said.

“We showed that Morocco can compete with the best. The boys played with courage, followed instructions, and fought for every ball. Beating Spain was special, but defeating Brazil gives us even more belief. We will stay humble, but we know we can go far.”

Brazil coach Menezes admitted his side were punished for lapses in concentration.

“This result hurts a lot. We had the chances to finish the match, but football lasts 90, 95, 100 minutes," Menezes said.

"Games are decided in the details. We conceded the first goal, then the second with a mistake. But we still believe.”

The Atlas Cubs, back in the competition after a 20-year absence, have now defeated two global giants in successive matches, sparking excitement across Africa.

Morocco will face Mexico in their final group match with momentum and confidence on their side.