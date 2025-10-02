Ghana’s Ambassador to China Kojo Bonsu visits UDS world football champions

Fresh from their stunning victory at the 2025 FISU Universities World Football Tournament in Dalian, China, the University for Development Studies (UDS) football team received a joyful surprise when Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Kojo Bonsu, paid an unannounced visit to their camp.

The atmosphere was electric as the Ambassador was warmly welcomed by a high-level UDS delegation led by Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Elliot Haruna Alhassan.

He was joined by Registrar Mr Nurudeen Issah Abubakar, Director of Finance Dr Mohammed Hardi Shaibu, Vice Dean of the School of Medicine, and Secretary of the Sports Advisory Committee, Mr Yussif Abdulai.

Team captain Mohammed Asigre introduced the players and technical staff to the Ambassador, expressing pride in the team's achievement.

In turn, the Ambassador asked the Registrar to read a congratulatory message on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama. The President hailed UDS's triumph as “a moment of national pride that has lifted the flag of Ghana high on the world stage.”

Visibly moved, Ambassador Bonsu shared his own deep ties to football—recalling his days as a student player at Tamale Senior High School, his tenure as Director of Real Tamale United, and his service as Team Manager of the Black Stars.

“You have brought immense glory to Ghana,” he told the team. “Your victory not only makes us proud but also strengthens the bond between Ghana and China.”

In a heartfelt gesture, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly donated 10,000 Chinese yuan to the players and technical team, calling it a token of appreciation for their dedication and resilience. The players erupted in cheers at the announcement.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Captain Asigre described the visit as “a dream come true,” saying the Ambassador’s words would serve as lasting motivation. Head Coach Ibrahim Shaibu Tanko echoed the sentiment, calling the visit “the crowning moment” of their historic campaign.

The team, now national heroes, is expected to return to Ghana on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., carrying home not just a trophy, but the admiration of a grateful nation.