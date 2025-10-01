Champions League: Hojlund double helps Napoli defeat Sporting

On-loan Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Napoli defeated Sporting to secure their first Champions League win of the season.

Both of Hojlund's goals came with assists from former Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, while Colombian forward Luis Suarez converted a penalty for Portuguese side Sporting.

Napoli's winning goal came in the 79th minute, with this positive result following the Italians' 2-0 loss at Manchester City in their opening match.

Hojlund completed a season-long loan move to the reigning Serie A champions on transfer deadline day at the beginning of September having not featured in United's opening four competitive games of 2025-26.

The 22-year-old scored 26 goals in 95 games in his spell at Old Trafford after joining in a £72m move from Atalanta in August 2023.

He managed only four goals in the Premier League in 2024-25 but has now scored three times in five games for Napoli, who have an obligation to buy the Denmark international for £38m at the end of the season if certain conditions are met, including Champions League qualification.

Hojlund showed pace and strength for his first goal when he collected De Bruyne's through ball before clinically finishing past Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Matteo Politano fouled Maximiliano Araujo to concede a second-half penalty, which Suarez converted to make it 1-1, but Hojlund got the winner with a brave header following De Bruyne's cross from the left touchline.

Sporting have now also won one and lost one of their two Champions League matches after they began with a 4-1 victory over Kazakh side Kairat.