Champions League: Dier earns draw for Monaco despite Haaland goals

Eric Dier's cool last-minute penalty earned a Champions League draw for Monaco against Manchester City, despite Erling Haaland continuing his scintillating start to the season by scoring twice.

Haaland scored a first-half double to take his tally to 52 goals in just 50 games in the competition as City stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

But the visitors were pegged back in the 90th minute when Dier converted from the spot after being kicked in the head by Nico Gonzalez.

Norway's Haaland had not had a touch of the ball in the first 15 minutes but with his first, he latched on to Josko Gvardiol's dinked pass and lobbed a cool finish over the advancing Philipp Kohn.

But Jordan Teze equalised just three minutes later with a thunderbolt strike from outside the area, which arrowed into the top corner and gave Gianluigi Donnarumma no chance.

City, though, were controlling the possession and Phil Foden came close to regaining the lead when he shifted the ball on to his weaker right foot but smashed his shot against the crossbar.

Haaland was on the periphery of the game but showcased his ruthlessness by leaping high above Mohammed Salisu and powerfully heading in from Nico O'Reilly's cross on the stroke of half-time.

Donnarumma made a sharp save low down to deny Maghnes Akliouche in the second half, but the Italy goalkeeper could not stop Dier's late spot-kick.