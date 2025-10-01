2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to open camp in Morocco for CAR game - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that the Black Stars will pitch camp in Morocco ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The four-time African champions were initially expected to assemble in Accra before traveling for the game, but the fixture, scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, will now be staged at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco.

Speaking on Woezor TV’s Arena, Asante Twum explained that the decision to camp directly in Morocco was taken to maximize recovery and preparation time for the players.

"Various discussions have been held, and I can confirm that there is a proposal that the players will report to Morocco instead of Accra because we don't have enough time to prepare for the game," he said.

These players will play for their respective clubs this weekend, so we are expecting that the players will report to camp on Sunday and then the last badge of players are expected on Monday since the game is on a Wednesday so if they reports to Accra, they will have to be flown to Morocco either on Monday or Tuesday which will be a lot of work because the players will not have enough time and space to rest in between the period and some of the players will be coming from a far disctance so the last meeting we had, we proposed that we will meet in Morocco instead of meeting in Accra before flying to Morocco and that what is being firmed up," he added.

He added that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has already presented and defended his squad list, which is set to be announced later this week.

Ghana will return home after the CAR game to host Comoros in their final Group I fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.

The Black Stars currently lead the group with 19 points and will need a win to seal qualification for their fifth FIFA World Cup.