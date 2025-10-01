ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to open camp on Sunday ahead of final games

WED, 01 OCT 2025

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will assemble for camp on Sunday as preparations intensify for their final round of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions are set to face the Central African Republic and Comoros in Matchdays 9 and 10 later this month.

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, disclosed on Woezor TV’s Arena programme that players engaged in club matches on Saturday will report to camp on Sunday, while those playing on Sunday are expected to join a day later.

“Depending on the number of home-based players who make the cut, they will join the technical team and the entire contingent in Morocco,” he explained.

Asante Twum further confirmed that head coach Otto Addo has finalized and defended his squad selection for the decisive fixtures.

Ghana will play the Central African Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco on Wednesday, October 8, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars will then return home to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in what will be their final qualifier.

Ghana need just a win to seal their fifth Mundial qualification.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

