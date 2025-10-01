WAFU B U-17 Championships: Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum promises new approach ahead of final against Ivory Coast

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says Ghana will adopt a different mindset and tactical approach when they face Ivory Coast in the final of the WAFU B U-17 Championship.

The highly anticipated final is set for Friday, October 3, at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro — the same venue where Ghana lost 3-0 to the Ivorians in the group stage.

Reflecting on the earlier defeat, Ogum admitted that his team must raise their game.

"It will be a different Ghana; our structure will be different, our mentality and our character will also be different. They defeated us in the group stage," he said after the win over Nigeria.

"Fortunately, we have been able to play them so we know what to do, go back and prepare ourselves in terms of our mentality and character and how we need to stay focused on the field.

"Tactically, we also have to re-strategise to make sure that we meet them boot for boot," he added.

Ghana sealed their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday evening, while hosts Ivory Coast booked their spot after defeating Burkina Faso earlier in the day.

Regardless of the outcome on Friday, both Ghana and Ivory Coast have already secured qualification for next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, to be staged in Morocco.