PSG boss Enrique embraces challenge of Barcelona clash without key players

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique vowed his injury-hit side would rise to the challenge of taking on Barcelona in the league phase of the Champions League.

PSG will play in Spain without Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and fellow forwards Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Skipper Marquinhos will also miss the game at the Olympic Stadium.

"Both teams like to defend high up the pitch," said Enrique who spent eight years as a player for Barcelona before coaching the side to nine trophies including the 2015 Champions League.

"Both teams take risks in that way," he added. "There's one way to look at what we're going through, either you come looking for excuses or you come looking for results.

"We're coming for results regardless of who is in our team."

Barcelona under the cosh

Barcelona are also suffering their own pain. Their casualty list includes striker Raphinha, midfielders Gavi and and Fermin Lopez as well as goalkeepers Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"Watching a game between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain with five or six important players from both teams not playing … to me it's a shame, for their manager and for fans of both teams,” said Enrique.

"I am happy to come back, it's my home," added the 55-year-old Spaniard. "I spent a large part of my career as a player and a manager here.

"We're It's not the Nou Camp but the Olympic Stadium is a beautiful venue. I played here in the Olympic Games in 1992. It's very special to be here.”

PSG launched the defence of their crown with a 4-0 romp past Atalanta at the Parc des Princes in Paris while Barcelona won 2-1 at Newcastle United.

The Spaniards will be boosted by the return of Lamine Yamal who was runner-up to Dembélé for the Ballon d'Or.

Joao Neves returns to the PSG fold after missing theLigue 1 games against Marseille and Auxerre.

