WAFU B U-17 Championships: Prosper Narteh Ogum reveals motivation behind Black Starlets’ semifinal win over Nigeria

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has shed light on the passionate team talk that inspired Ghana’s victory over Nigeria in the semifinals of the WAFU B U-17 Championships.

The young Ghanaians overcame their arch-rivals 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, with goals from Michael Awuli and Robinho Yao Gavi sealing a deserved win.

Speaking to Asempa FM after the game, the former Asante Kotoko trainer revealed how he challenged his players ahead of the crunch encounter.

"I was motivated to play against Nigeria. I spoke to the players and explained to them why we cannot afford to lose against Nigeria.

"I told them I do not hold their passport to the AFCON, but they rather do and did exactly as we planned."

Ogum, who had been tasked with securing qualification for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, expressed pride in delivering on that objective.

"A lot of things went through my mind because I was told the plan was to qualify for the AFCON, and achieving the target is something that I am proud of," he added.

The victory books Ghana’s place in the final against hosts Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, October 3—a rematch of their earlier group-stage meeting, which ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Starlets.

Crucially, the semifinal triumph also guarantees Ghana a return to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.