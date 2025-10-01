ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU B U-17 Championships: Prosper Narteh Ogum reveals motivation behind Black Starlets’ semifinal win over Nigeria

Football News WAFU B U-17 Championships: Prosper Narteh Ogum reveals motivation behind Black Starlets’ semifinal win over Nigeria
WED, 01 OCT 2025

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has shed light on the passionate team talk that inspired Ghana’s victory over Nigeria in the semifinals of the WAFU B U-17 Championships.

The young Ghanaians overcame their arch-rivals 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, with goals from Michael Awuli and Robinho Yao Gavi sealing a deserved win.

Speaking to Asempa FM after the game, the former Asante Kotoko trainer revealed how he challenged his players ahead of the crunch encounter.

"I was motivated to play against Nigeria. I spoke to the players and explained to them why we cannot afford to lose against Nigeria.

"I told them I do not hold their passport to the AFCON, but they rather do and did exactly as we planned."

Ogum, who had been tasked with securing qualification for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, expressed pride in delivering on that objective.

"A lot of things went through my mind because I was told the plan was to qualify for the AFCON, and achieving the target is something that I am proud of," he added.

The victory books Ghana’s place in the final against hosts Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, October 3—a rematch of their earlier group-stage meeting, which ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Starlets.

Crucially, the semifinal triumph also guarantees Ghana a return to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

37 minutes ago

October 1: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.43 on interbank October 1: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.43 on interbank 

37 minutes ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Political parties don’t plan on how to govern Ghana when in opposition — Ing. Ko...

37 minutes ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Mahama’s galamsey dialogue with CSOs lacks clear agenda — Ing. Kosi Dedey

37 minutes ago

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Ranking Member on the Committee on Local Government and Decentralisation Every district created by NPP satisfied population thresholds and economic viabi...

1 hour ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa 'NPP never complained about our polls; get used to it' – Mussa Dankwa fights bac...

2 hours ago

Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Minority replies Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi Creation of new districts, regions investment in inclusion, not overreach — Mino...

2 hours ago

Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee Alan’s 2024 Running Mate commends Mahama for increasing prisoners’ feeding fee

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah Galamsey: Mahama promised so much in opposition but came with no plan — Ahiagbah

15 hours ago

Galamsey fight: It will be ‘butubutu if we dont see any results by end of 2025 – Franklin Cudjoe tells Mahama Galamsey fight: 'It will be ‘butubutu' if we don't see any results by end of 202...

16 hours ago

Former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Monnah Ghanaians wanted DSTV price cuts, not package upgrades — Bernard Mornah tells Sa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line