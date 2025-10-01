ModernGhana logo
WAFU B U-17 Championships: We lost our structure - Prosper Narteh Ogum opens up on slow start

WED, 01 OCT 2025

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has reflected on Ghana’s shaky start at the ongoing 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship, admitting that his side lost its tactical discipline in the opening matches.

Ghana began the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Togo before suffering defeat to hosts Ivory Coast in their second group fixture. The Starlets, however, revived their fortunes with a crucial 3-1 victory in the final group game, which secured a place in the semifinals.

Speaking after his team’s 2-0 triumph over Nigeria that sealed a spot in the final, Narteh Ogum conceded that the early setbacks were down to lapses in organization.

"We lost our structure against Togo and Ivory Coast, but we learnt from our mistakes, and our game against Niger was a make-or-break for us, and we were able to do the job," he told Asempa FM.

He further credited the team’s improvement to tactical reviews carried out by the technical staff.

"The video analyst also pointed out where we needed to improve, and we did exactly that, and we were able to win and make it to the final," he added.

The victory over Nigeria also confirmed Ghana’s qualification for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be staged in Morocco next year.

The Black Starlets will now face Ivory Coast once again in the final of the WAFU Zone B tournament on Friday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

