Football News WAFU B U-17 Championships: Black Starlets beat Nigeria to reach final, secure AFCON spot
WED, 01 OCT 2025

Ghana’s Black Starlets have booked their place in the final of the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Championship after defeating archrivals Nigeria 2-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday evening at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side took control of the match early, with Michael Awuli opening the scoring in the 21st minute.

Just 10 minutes later, Robinho Yao Gavi doubled Ghana’s advantage with a superb strike from the edge of the box, putting the Starlets firmly in command.

Goalkeeper Solomon Kwame Kesse played a crucial role in preserving the lead, pulling off key saves to keep Nigeria at bay.

Ghana maintained their dominance after the break and saw out the victory in convincing fashion.

The win sets up a final clash against hosts Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, October 3. The two sides have already met in the group stage, where Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Ivorians.

Beyond a shot at regional glory, the result also guarantees the Black Starlets a return to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

