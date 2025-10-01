Champions League: Liverpool lose to Galatasaray on thunderous night in Istanbul

Liverpool suffered their second successive defeat as Galatasaray inflicted a Champions League loss on a thunderous night in Istanbul.

Head coach Arne Slot left talisman Mohamed Salah on the bench after Liverpool lost at Crystal Palace, but the Premier League champions failed to fire amid a constant cacophony of noise at RAMS Park.

And, to add to Liverpool's misery, goalkeeper Alisson went off injured in the second half after pulling off a superb save from Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen gave Galatasaray the lead after 16 minutes when French referee Clement Turpin adjudged that Dominik Szoboszlai had fouled Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The goal came just 17 seconds after former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez had cleared off the line from Cody Gakpo.

Slot introduced Salah and Alexander Isak just after the hour in an attempt to salvage something but it was to no avail.

Liverpool thought they would get the chance to rescue a point when referee Turpin pointed to the spot after Ibrahima Konate went down, but the decision was overturned following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.