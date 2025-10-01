ModernGhana logo
Champions League: Mourinho defeated on Chelsea return as Blues beat Benfica

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Benfica manager Jose Mourinho watches on as Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella challenges Dodi Lukebakio at Stamford Bridge
WED, 01 OCT 2025
Jose Mourinho's latest return to Stamford Bridge ended in frustration as Chelsea secured a narrow Champions League victory over his new club Benfica thanks to Richard Rios' first-half own goal.

Such is the affection Chelsea fans have for Mourinho they serenaded him before and during the encounter.

Mourinho, who replaced former Wolves boss Bruno Lage 12 days ago, responded by waving to both ends of the ground. But he would doubtless have preferred Benfica not to provide a present to their hosts as Colombian midfielder Rios could not get out of the way when Alejandro Garnacho sent Pedro Neto's-far post cross fizzing back into the six-yard area, giving goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin no chance of keeping the ball out.

There was frustration for the Blues though as well, with subsitute Joao Pedro sent off in the sixth minute of stoppage time for a second yellow card.

It was Chelsea's third red card in four games, although at least this time it happened too late to affect the outcome, as was the case against Manchester United and Brighton over the past couple of weeks.

Although they dominated possession and had more shots than their opponents, Chelsea hardly threatened the Benfica goal, with Garnacho wasting a couple of opportunities on his second start for his new club.

Teenage substitute Estevao Willian did eventually force Trubin into a decent save near the end as he stretched for a header.

It was Chelsea's first victory in the Champions League since March 2023.

More importantly, it ended a poor sequence of results in a month where their only victory came in the EFL Cup at League One Lincoln and provides Enzo Maresca some breathing space before Saturday's Premier League encounter with Liverpool.

