Champions League: Mbappe reaches 60 Champions League goals as Real beat Kairat

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Kylian Mbappe (centre) scored his first hat-trick since May
WED, 01 OCT 2025
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick and reached 60 Champions League goals as Real Madrid thrashed Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The France captain slotted a penalty into the bottom corner early on after home goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza came flying out of his area and took out Franco Mastantuono.

He doubled his tally in the 52nd minute when he latched on to Thibaut Courtois' ball over the top and dinked it over Kalmurza.

In the 67th minute Valeri Gromyko appeared to be fouled by Dani Ceballos, with a penalty awarded to Kairat, but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Despite missing an excellent chance to seal his hat-trick when he sent the ball wide with the goal gaping, Mbappe did eventually finish from close range to complete his treble.

Substitutes Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz both scored to complete the rout in the closing stages.

Camavinga headed home from close range and Diaz slotted into the bottom corner from Gonzalo Garcia's pass as Kairat fell to their heaviest defeat in European competition.

It was a much-needed win for Xabi Alonso's side after a 5-2 humbling by city rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

Mbappe's goals were his 58th, 59th and 60th in the Champions League and meant he overtook former Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller to become the sixth highest scorer in the competition's history.

