Champions League: Griezmann scores 200th goal as Atletico thrash Frankfurt

Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid as they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt for their first Champions League win of the season.

Manager Diego Simeone was watching on from the stands after being given a one-match touchline suspension by Uefa for "unsporting conduct" in the 3-2 loss to Liverpool.

Atleti needed just four minutes to find the back of the net with Giacomo Raspadori slotting home Giuliano Simeone's cutback.

The Spaniards doubled their lead at the Metropolitano when defender Robin Le Normand struck from Julian Alvarez's corner.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Alvarez's stunning mazy run was finished off by former France forward Griezmann, before he celebrated by holding up a 'Grizi 200' shirt to the crowd. Griezmann almost had another in the second half, but it was ruled out for handball.

Jonathan Burkardt responded for the Bundesliga side to make it 3-1, his effort taking a wicked deflection off Marcus Llorente, but Atleti reinstated their three-goal lead when Simeone ghosted in at the back post to finish.

With 10 minutes remaining, Alvarez added to his two assists with a stunning Panenka penalty after the ball struck Aurele Amenda's hand.

Up next for Simeone's side is a trip to Arsenal, while Frankfurt host Premier League champions Liverpool.