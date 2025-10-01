ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: Griezmann scores 200th goal as Atletico thrash Frankfurt

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Antoine Griezmann first joined Atletico Madrid in 2014 before rejoining in 2022
WED, 01 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Antoine Griezmann first joined Atletico Madrid in 2014 before rejoining in 2022

Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid as they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt for their first Champions League win of the season.

Manager Diego Simeone was watching on from the stands after being given a one-match touchline suspension by Uefa for "unsporting conduct" in the 3-2 loss to Liverpool.

Atleti needed just four minutes to find the back of the net with Giacomo Raspadori slotting home Giuliano Simeone's cutback.

The Spaniards doubled their lead at the Metropolitano when defender Robin Le Normand struck from Julian Alvarez's corner.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Alvarez's stunning mazy run was finished off by former France forward Griezmann, before he celebrated by holding up a 'Grizi 200' shirt to the crowd. Griezmann almost had another in the second half, but it was ruled out for handball.

Jonathan Burkardt responded for the Bundesliga side to make it 3-1, his effort taking a wicked deflection off Marcus Llorente, but Atleti reinstated their three-goal lead when Simeone ghosted in at the back post to finish.

With 10 minutes remaining, Alvarez added to his two assists with a stunning Panenka penalty after the ball struck Aurele Amenda's hand.

Up next for Simeone's side is a trip to Arsenal, while Frankfurt host Premier League champions Liverpool.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama returns from UNGA80 Meeting in New York Mahama returns from UNGA80 Meeting in New York

3 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye Unlike NDC did in opposition, NPP will support galamsey fight — Miracles Aboagye

3 hours ago

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters. By RIJASOLO (AFP) New youth-led protests hit Madagascar despite government's dismissal

3 hours ago

Galamsey fight: It will be ‘butubutu if we dont see any results by end of 2025 – Franklin Cudjoe tells Mahama Galamsey fight: 'It will be ‘butubutu' if we don't see any results by end of 202...

3 hours ago

Solomon Owusu, a leading figure in the Movement for Change 'Mahama showing seriousness in galamsey fight, results are showing' — Movement f...

3 hours ago

Professor Vera Fiador of the University of Ghana Prof. Vera Fiador becomes first female president of UTAG

4 hours ago

Former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Monnah Ghanaians wanted DSTV price cuts, not package upgrades — Bernard Mornah tells Sa...

4 hours ago

A/R: Aboboyaa, Okada, wooden carriers are our ambulances’ – Ataso residents cry for help A/R: 'Aboboyaa, Okada, wooden carriers are our ambulances’ – Ataso residents cry...

5 hours ago

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu Gov't increases Book and Research allowance from GH¢408m to GH¢610m amid strike ...

5 hours ago

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak 'All firearm licences will be linked to Ghana Card by December for easy trace' —...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line