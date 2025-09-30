ModernGhana logo
French Open organisers rally behind line judges for 2026 tournament

By Paul Myers - RFI
Tennis AFP - JACQUES DEMARTHON
TUE, 30 SEP 2025
AFP - JACQUES DEMARTHON

Organisers of the French open tennis tournament have opted to keep faith with line judges for next year's competition.

The decision to shun the technology of the Electronic Line Calling (ELC) system emerged on Tuesday following a meeting of France's top tennis administrators.

Their move will leave the event as the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York to deploy humans for calling shots "in" or "out" under the aegis of an umpire sitting in a raised chair.

Last July,Wimbledon dispensed with linesmen and women for the first time in its 148-year history in south-west London. The Australian Open andUS Open adopted ELC in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Tournaments run by theATP and WTA have also installed the ELC system at their leading events on the international circuit.

French Open heroes Alcaraz and Sinner start their hunts for glory at Wimbledon

'Excellence of the lines people'

But the federal committee at theFrench Tennis Federation (FFT) decided during a one-day brainstorming session that it would not cede to modernity.

Lionel Ollinger, FFT vice-president and the committee's spokesman, said: "We know the excellence of the people who call the lines at tournaments in France.

"They are very good at what they do. We're in charge of what goes on in tennis in this country and we say that they will be there on the courts at the 2026 tournament."

Of the 404 officials who took part at the 2025 French Open, 284 were from mainland France or its overseas departments.

The French contingent were the crème de la crème of around 30,000 people who officiate at tennis matches throughout the year, the FFT said.

"This decision will contribute to the uniqueness of the French Open, which is the last Grand Slam tournament to rely on line judges," added an FFT spokesperson.

Alcaraz beats Sinner in longest final in French Open history to retain crown

Use of ELC in Monte Carlo

In March, announcing that ELC would operate at the clay court competition in Monte Carlo for the first time in its 117-year history, tournament director David Massey admitted that he enjoyed the friction of the moments when umpires descend from their chair – often at the insistence of a peeved player – to inspect a spot on the court where the ball had allegedly bounced.

"I thought the drama of the umpire coming down was actually part of the sport, even though you really don't want to have it," said Massey. "But we're embracing ELC Live because it is the future.

"I will miss the line umpires. I think that they brought a sort of human element to it. But at the same time, you can't blame the tour for trying to advance the level of officiating."

The 2026 French Open is scheduled to take place between 24 May and 7 June at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

