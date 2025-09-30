WAFU B U-17 Championships: We are ready for Nigeria game - Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says his side is fully prepared for their crucial encounter against Nigeria in the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Ghana’s U-17 team will square off with their West African rivals later today at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

The winner will not only secure a place in the final but also book a ticket to next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Narteh Ogum expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness.

"We feel good. Everyone is okay, and the common spirit of the team is very high, and the boys are confident, and each of them is very ready to get the results to book a place for the AFCON in Morocco."

The coach revealed that the technical team has worked to address mistakes from earlier games.

"In terms of the errors we committed in our previous games, we have identified them through video sessions and we’ve worked on them, so we expect that there will be an improvement over the defensive shape that you saw in our previous games," he added.

The Black Starlets advanced to the semifinals after a 3-1 victory over Niger in their final Group A match last week, setting up today’s much-anticipated clash with Nigeria.