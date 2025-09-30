Albert Amoah deserves Black Stars call-up, says Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has endorsed striker Albert Amoah for a Black Stars call-up, insisting the forward has done enough to merit national team recognition.

Amoah, who joined the Porcupine Warriors from Great Olympics, has quickly become a pivotal figure in Kotoko’s attack.

The 25-year-old made headlines earlier this month when he scored twice in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup tie against Kwara United, helping Kotoko secure a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Kumasi-based club sealed progression with a narrow 1-0 win in the return leg, advancing 5-3 on aggregate.

Speaking after the tie, Zito praised Amoah’s consistency and ability to perform under pressure, pointing out that his displays have not gone unnoticed by key decision-makers in Ghana football.

“Albert Amoah has shown that he deserves a place in the Black Stars. He delivered an excellent performance in front of the coaches, the GFA President and his Executive Council. If he gets a call-up, there will hardly be grounds to object,” Zito said.

Zito also highlighted the striker’s influence in Kotoko’s away victory in Nigeria, even though he did not score.

“The role of a goalscorer is vital in every team. Even though he didn’t score in Nigeria, he unsettled defenders and created openings for his teammates,” he added.

Amoah will now switch focus to the domestic front, as Kotoko prepare to host Hohoe United in a Ghana Premier League Matchday 4 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.