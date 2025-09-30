2026 World Cup Qualifiers: $1.2m approved as budget for Black Stars' final round of games

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has approved an amount of $1,120,000 for the Black Stars' final round of games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Ghana face Central African Republic and Comoros in the Matchday 9 and 10 games of the qualifiers scheduled for October.

Ahead of the games, Mr Adams has confirmed that $1.12 million has been approved for the two games.

“The FA submitted a budget within an acceptable range, and the Ministry did not need to add any comments,” Kofi Adams said while addressing the press on Monday, September 29.

“GFA formally submitted the estimates for both matches on 18 September 2025. As the Ministry responsible, we received the submission and, in keeping with due process, forwarded it to the Office of the President on 19 September 2025.

“The two-match engagement carries a total estimated cost of $1.12 million, broken down as $733,000 for the away game in Casablanca and $387,000 for the home fixture in Accra," he added.

Ghana will lock horns with the Central African Republic at Stade El Abdi on Wednesday, October 8, before wrapping up their qualifying campaign against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.