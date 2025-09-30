CAF Confederation Cup: We had a plan to stop Kwara United's dangerous player - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has disclosed that neutralising Kwara United’s influential midfielder, John Mark Shirsha Aule, was central to his team’s success in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed a narrow 1-0 win in the second leg in Nigeria, advancing to the next round with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Speaking after the match, Zito explained that his side’s game plan hinged on restricting John Mark’s influence.

“The plan was to stop him- John Mark- from playing, and we were able to do that because he’s a good player," he said.

“If he was in Ghana, I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a call up to the national team, I am telling you the truth.”

The Kotoko coach added that his players tracked the midfielder closely throughout the game, ultimately forcing Kwara United to substitute him.

“He’s a key player, so we had to plan against him so that he couldn’t play, so we were tracking him throughout the game, and he was substituted, so we achieved our objective," he added.

Kotoko will face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the second round of the Confederation Cup qualifiers next month.