ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: We had a plan to stop Kwara United's dangerous player - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: We had a plan to stop Kwara Uniteds dangerous player - Kotoko coach Karim Zito
TUE, 30 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has disclosed that neutralising Kwara United’s influential midfielder, John Mark Shirsha Aule, was central to his team’s success in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed a narrow 1-0 win in the second leg in Nigeria, advancing to the next round with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Speaking after the match, Zito explained that his side’s game plan hinged on restricting John Mark’s influence.

“The plan was to stop him- John Mark- from playing, and we were able to do that because he’s a good player," he said.

“If he was in Ghana, I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a call up to the national team, I am telling you the truth.”

The Kotoko coach added that his players tracked the midfielder closely throughout the game, ultimately forcing Kwara United to substitute him.

“He’s a key player, so we had to plan against him so that he couldn’t play, so we were tracking him throughout the game, and he was substituted, so we achieved our objective," he added.

Kotoko will face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the second round of the Confederation Cup qualifiers next month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Police have cracked down on protests in Madagascar. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar protesters mobilise despite firing of government

17 minutes ago

GAF to conduct 2025 enlistment on regional level GAF to conduct 2025 enlistment on regional level

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attaleft and Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP, Samuel Appiah Darko Delays in Ofori-Atta’s extradition should not be misinterpreted as inaction — OS...

2 hours ago

Mahama to have galamsey dialogue with CSOs on October 3 Mahama to have galamsey dialogue with CSOs on October 3

13 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Ato Forson welcomes IMF mission ream for fifth review

13 hours ago

Businessman in trouble for defrauding woman of GH¢850,000 worth of bags of maize Businessman in trouble for defrauding woman of GH¢850,000 worth of bags of maize

13 hours ago

Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals GH¢14m financial breach raises alarm Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's GH¢14m financial breach raises alarm 

14 hours ago

Director of Administration at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Sena Kwasi Donkor PAC uncovers how Tamale Teaching Hospital pays deceased staff for over 2years

14 hours ago

Protesters erect a burning barricade in Antananarivo as authorities respond with tear gas. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar president sacks government following deadly protests

14 hours ago

Dr. Kojo Impraim, Director of the Media for Peace and Sustainable Development Programme at MFWA Empower citizens, shape dialogue on information integrity — MFWA urges journalis...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line