S. Africa lose World Cup qualifying points over ineligible player

South Africa have forfeited a 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho for fielding an ineligible player, world football governing body FIFA announced on Monday.

South Africa's 2-0 victory on March 21 in Polokwane has been replaced with a 3-0 defeat meaning they drop to second place in Group C of the African qualifiers, behind Benin on goal difference, while Lesotho remain fifth.

South Africa violated Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code by playing Teboho Mokoena after the midfielder had accumulated two yellow cards against Benin and then Zimbabwe, the football body's disciplinary committee said.

South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie said the sanction was "deeply regrettable and has brought embarrassment to our nation".

"We acknowledge that this situation has brought South Africa into disrepute, and we must take full responsibility for addressing it," he said.

"We thank FIFA for swift action and not making us wonder and wait in agony about our fate.

"However, our immediate focus must be on rallying behind our national team as they prepare for their crucial final two matches in October.

"Bafana Bafana have played with immense heart and determination to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup next year, and they deserve our unwavering support.

"This deduction is but a bump in the road, and we believe that we remain firmly on track for qualification.

"My department will lead a thorough investigation into the incompetence that led to this sanction."

The South African FA, which can still appeal the decision, must also pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,536).

The ruling offers a lifeline to Nigeria who move back to within three points of the top two going into the final two rounds of qualifiers next month.

Only the nine group winners qualify automatically for next year's World Cup. The four best runners-up will go into play-offs which could grant Africa a 10th spot in the finals.