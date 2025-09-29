ModernGhana logo
"Over 80% of Ghanaian boxers are on drugs" — Azumah Nelson

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Ghana's boxing legend, Professor Azumah Nelson
MON, 29 SEP 2025
Ghana's boxing legend, Professor Azumah Nelson

Ghana’s boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, has sounded an alarm over rampant drug abuse among fighters, warning that the sport faces a crisis that threatens its very future.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for Boxing, the former world champion said boxing success is built on discipline, systems, and structure — not simply on titles or fleeting fame.

In a candid interview with Original TV/FM 91.9, Azumah dropped what many have described as a bombshell revelation. “Over 80% of our local boxers are on drugs. This is destroying their talent, their future, and the image of Ghana boxing,” he said. He admitted that even his own son has fallen victim to the menace.

The Hall of Famer insisted that the IMC must go beyond administrative duties and take tough, decisive action to restore sanity to the sport. “Being a champion is not about titles or claims. It’s about putting proper structures in place to support the next generation,” he added.

Azumah’s intervention comes at a tense moment for Ghana boxing. The National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are inaugurating the IMC after months of turbulence in the sport, compounded by the recent suspension of activities following the tragic death of boxer Bahubali.

His comments have sparked heated debate within boxing circles. While some hail his candour as necessary to confront uncomfortable truths, others fear his remarks could further tarnish the image of Ghana’s proud boxing tradition.

For Azumah, however, the message is clear: without discipline, support systems, and a crackdown on drug abuse, the future of Ghanaian boxing will remain in jeopardy.

