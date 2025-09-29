ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko will beat Wydad Athletic Club - Club PRO Sarfo Duku

MON, 29 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, has expressed strong belief that the Porcupine Warriors can overcome Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian champions booked their place in the second round after edging Nigerian side Kwara United 5-3 on aggregate. Kotoko sealed the tie with a gritty 1-0 away victory in Abeokuta, having already won a thrilling first leg 4-3 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Asempa FM upon the team’s return to Ghana, Duku maintained that Kotoko will not be intimidated by the North African powerhouse.

"We have history against Wydad Athletic Club," he told Asempa FM.

"We have played against them twice, and we were just unlucky, and for me, this year is a revival for Asante Kotoko, and I am confident we can overcome WAC," he added.

The first leg is slated between October 17–19, with the reverse fixture scheduled for October 24–26.

Before that, Kotoko will shift focus to the Ghana Premier League, where they are set to host Heart of Lions on Matchday 4 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

