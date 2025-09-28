ModernGhana logo
CAF Champions League: Bibiani GoldStars humiliated 5-0 by JS Kabylie in Algeria

SUN, 28 SEP 2025

Bibiani GoldStars’ debut campaign in the CAF Champions League came to a crashing halt on Sunday evening after a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Algerian giants JS Kabylie in Tizi Ouzou.

The Ghana Premier League champions had already suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, and a 7-0 aggregate scoreline sealed their elimination from the preliminary round.

GoldStars endured a nightmare start when goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi turned the ball into his own net just seven minutes in.

Kabylie doubled their lead through Ryad Boudebouz in the 29th minute before Mehdi Merghem made it 3-0 midway through the second half.

Matters worsened for the visitors when defender Emmanuel Ankrah was sent off on the hour mark, reducing them to 10 men.

Kabylie wasted no time capitalising, as Lahlou Akhrib struck four minutes later before Oualid Maliki rounded off the rout in stoppage time.

The heavy defeat ends GoldStars’ maiden continental adventure, while JS Kabylie march on to the next stage.

The Miners will now shift focus to defending their domestic crown in the Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

