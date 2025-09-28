ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: I taught Kwara United coach a lesson - Kotoko coach Karim Zito slams Sanni Tunde

SUN, 28 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has fired shots at Kwara United’s Sanni Tunde following his side’s qualification to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed their passage with a narrow 1-0 victory on Sunday at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, adding to their thrilling 4-3 win in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After the first leg tie, Tunde threatened that his side would crash Asante Kotoko. However, forward Hubert Gyau struck the decisive goal in the second half to hand Kotoko a 5-3 aggregate triumph.

Speaking after the match, Zito aimed a dig at his opposite number.

“Kwara United’s coach, who doesn’t even have a license, was talking nonsense when I beat him in Ghana," Zito told the media after the game.

"I taught him sense by beating him again today," he added.

Kotoko, who have twice lifted the CAF Champions League trophy, will now turn their attention to a tough test against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the next round.

The Ghanaian side will host the first leg before travelling to Morocco for the return fixture in October.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

